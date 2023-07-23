English
Palestinian women working to save Gaza’s fishing industry

Gaza's fishing industry

SHAFAQNA-The Palestinian women working to save Gaza’s fishing industry.

Instead of waiting for her fisherman husband to finish his day off the Gaza coast, Mona Hneideq now works alongside him. He catches the fish, while she creates and makes delicious dishes with them.

Along with 19 other women, Hneideq has opened the Fishermen’s Wives Seafood Kitchen, near the seaport of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. There, the women support their husbands, whose work in the fishing industry faces ever tighter restrictions from Israel.

