US VP slams Florida ‘extremists’ over education guidelines about slavery

SHAFAQNA-US Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Florida “extremists” on Friday for endorsing educational guidelines that taught “revisionist history” about slavery in the United States.

Florida’s board of education approved new guidelines this week with “benchmark clarifications,” including one for middle school students that states “instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Harris, the first Black and Asian-American woman to serve as vice president, flew to Florida, a political swing state whose governor, Ron DeSantis, is running for the Republican presidential nomination, to deliver a blistering speech condemning the new guidelines.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com