Iraq is ready to foster stability & security in Yemen

SHAFAQNA-The Iraqi foreign minister Fouad Hussein said that Iraq is ready to leverage its positive relationships to foster stability and security in Yemen.

Iraq seeks to reopen its embassy in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, as the war-torn nation proceeds steadily toward achieving stability, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Sunday.

Hussein made the announcement during a joint press conference in Baghdad with his Yemeni counterpart, Ahmed Bin Mubarak, who is currently visiting the Iraqi capital.

“We hope for the stabilization of conditions in Yemen, so the Iraqi embassy in Sanaa can resume its service in fostering the bilateral relationship between the two countries,” Hussein said.

Hussein expressed Iraq’s support for efforts towards peace and dialogue among all factions in Yemen, hinting at an undeclared ceasefire and truce currently in effect. He voiced his hope for this to evolve into a political and dialogic state between all Yemeni parties.

The Iraqi minister said that Iraq is ready to contribute to this process, leveraging its positive relationships to foster stability and security in Yemen.

He added, “If there’s a need, we are prepared to be a part of the solution.”

Hussein underscored the urgency to improve the humanitarian condition in Yemen, facilitating the entry of relief materials and supporting all efforts in this field.

The minister said Yemen have the potential to resume oil and gas exports, and make a return to the global market.

