Over 2000 Moukebs setup in Karbala to serve Muharram mourners

SHAFAQNA-More than 2000 Moukebs have been set up in the Karbala governorate to serve those attending mourning rituals in Muharram.

Moukebs are booth with special facilities and services for pilgrims, mostly offering votive food and free meals and drinks.

Aqil Al-Yasseri, an official with the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine, said the Moukebs have been set up in different parts of the governorate, including some 600 around the holy mausoleums of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) in the old section of Karbala.

There are also some 1,500 Moukebs on the roads leading to the holy city, he noted, Noon news website reported.

According to al-Yasseri, they have been serving pilgrims and residents since the first day of Muharram.

Muharram, which began on Thursday, is the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com