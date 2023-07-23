UN: Humanitarian organizations helped save 7.3 million lives in Ukraine in the first six months of 2023

SHAFAQNA- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs annonced that Humanitarian organizations provided lifesaving assistance to 7.3 million people in Ukraine in the first six months of 2023 to end the vital Black Sea Initiative and the series of attacks on the civilian port of Odessa.



According to Reliefweb, The spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine noted to Correspondents attributed to Saviano Abreu:

However, fighting and hostilities here have been as intense as ever in recent months, and while its humanitarian impact has not always been captured to the same extent, the truth is that war continues to wreak havoc on the lives of civilians, especially those living near the front lines.



In eastern and southern Ukraine, people are struggling to access essential goods and services, including water and essential food, vital medical services or even materials to repair their damaged homes. Children’s immunizations have been affected and their right to school is not taken for granted.



Since the war escalated in February 2022, the United Nations and our humanitarian partners have worked diligently to ensure that those suffering the consequences of this devastating war can receive relief. Last year, 16 million people in Ukraine received support from the United Nations and our partners.



This work will continue into 2023, and in the first six months of the year, humanitarian organizations have provided protection services and life-saving assistance to nearly 7.3 million people. This is almost 2 million higher than what we announced in May. Unfortunately, only 4% of those affected live in areas under military control of the Russian Federation, as obstacles to aid workers have hindered rescue operations in these areas.



Across the country, essential health care services – which as we all know have been cut in the east and south – have been provided to 5 million people and about 3 million people have access to safe drinking water and sanitation products amid growing shortages, especially in areas affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam.



Humanitarian partners have also provided food to more than 3.7 million people and assisted 3.3 million with emergency shelter or essential household items. About 1 million children displaced from their homes and schools that are not fully functional have received support to continue their education. Our colleagues provide protection services, including counseling, legal services, mine awareness campaigns, gender-based violence prevention and victim support services, reaching more than one million people.



And finally, 2.5 million people – including more than 20,000 affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam – received multi-purpose cash assistance, vital support for those whose incomes and livelihoods were affected by the war.



However, this work is not without difficulty. The increase in hostilities and fighting along the front lines, as well as obstacles and obstacles for humanitarian organizations have further affected humanitarian access in Ukraine during the first six months of 2023, making it increasingly difficult and unpredictable.



At least five aid workers were killed on duty in Ukraine during the first six months of 2023, compared with four deaths recorded in 2022, and nearly 100 incidents affecting humanitarian operations were reported, more than half of which had a moderate or severe impact on aid delivery. This is an average of one incident every two days, which highlights the complex environment facing humanitarian organizations in Ukraine.



And, as mentioned earlier, reaching Ukrainians in areas currently under military control of the Russian Federation continues to be a challenge. The humanitarian community remains determined to continue its efforts to bring aid where it is needed most.



To achieve this, the support of the international community is crucial. Nearly 30% of the $3.9 billion requested in the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan was received by humanitarian organizations in Ukraine. Aid workers in Ukraine urgently need more funding to ensure rescue operations do not stop.





Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com