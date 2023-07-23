UNICEF: Children in Rohingya refugee camps are heading back to school

SHAFAQNA- Bangladesh’s schools are now packed with children looking forward to their first day. A record 300,000 Rohingya refugee children will be enrolled in the 2023/24 school year thanks to expanded educational opportunities for teenagers and girls.



According to Reliefweb, In the new school year, Rohingya refugee children of all ages will study Myanmar’s curriculum for the first time. Since its inception in 2021, this formal curriculum has been gradually expanded and today marks the opening of grades 3-5 and 10 for the first time in Cox’s Bazar Refugee Camp, significantly increasing learning opportunities for both older and younger children.



“Rohingya refugee children want to learn and turn their hopes and dreams into real possibilities for a better future,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh. “The most important requirement for the safe and dignified return of these children to Myanmar is to ensure that they can continue their education while they are here in Bangladesh.”

More than 13,000 preschool children were able to attend classrooms. Efforts to help adolescent girls stay educated are key to record voter turnout this year. Because of societal norms, parents often shy away from sending girls to school after puberty. In response, UNICEF and partners worked closely with refugee communities to educate parents on the benefits of girls’ education, provide girls-only classrooms and arrange for female teachers to oversee courses.



Source: Reliefweb





