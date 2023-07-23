Can Pakistan’s economy be as strong as India’s?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | By Ahmed Mughal, Mohammad Saif is 95 years old. He left India at the time of independence and came to Pakistan and started a new business, but today he does not see this decision as correct.

He says that Pakistan and India were freed together. Both were almost equal economically, but in the early years of independence, Pakistan’s economy was growing faster than India’s. This topic used to be discussed in international circles that which city will be more modern in the future? Karachi or New York, but today the situation is different. India is reaching the moon, it has become the fifth largest economy in the world and Pakistani passport has been declared as the fourth worst passport. Only the passports of Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria are weaker than those of Pakistan.

He says that ‘Pakistan has to take serious steps to compete with India, lest our generations prefer to take citizenship of India instead of Pakistan to do business.’

Former president of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and current exporters Mian Naeem Javed told Independent Urdu that “A few years ago, Pakistan was far ahead of India in the export of textiles, leather and surgical instruments, but today we cannot even think of competing with India.” To compete with India, Pakistan’s annual exports should be around 90 billion dollars.

He said that the last time India took a loan from the IMF was in 1991. That too was a standby arrangement, which ended in 1993. Since then till date it has not sought help from the IMF while Pakistan seems to be going back to the IMF program after the termination of this program in March 2024.

He says that India’s growth period started when it exited the IMF program and it has taken almost 30 years to reach this point. If Pakistan gets rid of the IMF after the next five years and starts the journey of economic growth at the pace of India, it may take at least 40 years for Pakistan to catch up with India. We have fallen so far behind that we are out of the race.

He added that if we want to do something, make it possible to trade in local currency with Central Asian countries, Iran and China. India has the market of America and Europe. It has become almost impossible to compete there.

General Secretary of Currency Exchange Association of Pakistan Zafar Pracha said that “currency exchange is a big problem in India as well.” There is also handi-quotation and gray market, but their good fortune is that they are not under the control of the IMF, while the rulers have made the condition of Pakistan such that we will default without the IMF.

He said that the Indian rupee is on its way to becoming an international currency. India recently signed an agreement with the UAE to trade in Indian rupees instead of dollars. In Qatar and Dubai, buying and selling can be done in Indian currency instead of dollars, but Pakistani currency cannot be used in Afghanistan either.

He further said that if calculated in proportion to the population, Pakistan will have to increase its foreign exchange reserves from eight billion to about 95 billion dollars to compete with India, which is currently a dream. Although the geographical situation of Pakistan is better than India. But the main reason for India’s growth is consistency in economic policies and excellent lobbying at the international level.

According to Zafar Paracha: “Their government officers and ministers drive modest vehicles, whereas in Pakistan, the Deputy Commissioner is given a car worth two crores. Our income and expenses are Rs. When India suffered an economic crisis, it reduced its expenditure in line with its income, while in Pakistan the subsidy given to the elite is about 17 billion dollars, which is more than twice the reserves of Pakistan.

According to the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar: “There is no competition between the economies of India and Pakistan.” It is just like, the economy of USA and UK has no competition with Pakistan. We do not want to reduce our spending, economic policies are not allowed to remain constant, political stability has become a question mark whereas India is not facing any such problem.

Zohaib Khan, chairman of Pakistan Software Warehouse Association, says that “Pakistan can develop at a faster pace than India in the IT sector.” From 2019 to 2022, Pakistan has shown a 177% growth in the IT sector. Despite the economic crisis of the last one year, IT exports are more than two and a half billion dollars, but they are less than those of India. India exports IT worth 200 billion dollars. In terms of population, Pakistan’s IT exports should be around $33 billion to compete with India, which is not difficult.

According to Zohaib Khan: ‘Pakistan’s population of about 12 crores consists of youth. If they are given quality and world-class training in the IT sector, Pakistan has the potential to overtake India in the IT sector. Freelancers and software exporters should be allowed to easily bring and take their earned dollars to Pakistan.

He further said that according to the State Bank, about two billion 600 million dollars are obtained from IT exports, according to me, the actual IT exports are five billion dollars. More than half of the dollars are kept abroad by software houses and freelancers because they have to make international payments. If those dollars are brought to Pakistan, it becomes very difficult to send the foreign remittance dollars out.

Zohaib Khan hoped that “Pakistan has also introduced a one-window facility on the model of India.” If the policies continue as they are, it is hoped that in a few years Pakistan will be able to perform better than India.

