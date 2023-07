SHAFAQNA- The 34th Ashura Day Procession will be held in London, UK, on Friday July 28, 2023.

On the 34th anniversary of the beginning of the “Ashura Day Procession” in London, the followers and lovers of Ahl al-Bayt, peace be upon them, will mourn according to previous years.

This ceremony will start on Friday July 28, 2023 and at the same time as the Day of Ashura 1445 AH from 14:30. The procession begins in Marble Arch towards Islamic Universal Association, Holland Park.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com