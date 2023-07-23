Shafaqna Interview: Imam Hussain (A.S) rose up to preserve “human dignity”

SHAFAQNA- Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Sehati Sardroudi said: “Humanity is “having the right to choose and having freedom”. When they deprive a person of their Authority, choice, and freedom under any pretext, it is as if they have stripped that person of their humanity and reduced them to the level of a low-value object.”

He said: “When we talk about “freedom”, we mean the same right as “human dignity”. Accordingly, no one can take away human freedom and liberty under any pretext, because taking away freedom is equal to taking away humanity and human dignity.

Mr. Mohammad Sehati Sardroudi believes that if a society is governed by the ominous triangle of “coercion, violence and deception” and with the continuous oppression of religious tyranny, such a society will eventually become a dead society full of despair and meaninglessness, and the coming generations will live astray, without identity, without purpose and without meaning.”

Imam Hussain (A.S) rose up to preserve “human dignity”

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Sehati Sardroudi, an Ashura researcher and researcher at the Qom seminary, in an interview with Shafqna, stated: “One of the indicators that Imam Hussain (A.S) rose to keep alive, and in this path and to achieve this goal, there was no other way except martyrdom and giving up his beloved life, and it was in line with the Qur’an and authentic prophetic Islam, was to preserve “human dignity”.”

He continued: “The Qur’an considers human beings to be great and respected regardless of religion, race, nation, and language, and respects them in all fields, therefore, God says in the Quran: “We created man as honorable and honorable.””

Imam Hussain’s behavior, words and deeds were based on “human dignity”

He emphasized: “One of the important characteristics of Islam is to regard “human dignity” as authentic and intrinsic, therefore the uprising, movement, message, behavior, speech and actions of Imam Hussain (A.S) were mostly in this axis. Imam Hussain (A.S) said: We are human beings, and humanity is “having the right to choose, and having freedom.” When they deprive a person of their Authority, choice, and freedom under any pretext, it is as if they have stripped that person of their humanity and reduced them to the level of a low-value object, or they are counted as a scumbag.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com