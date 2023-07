SHAFAQNA-The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced that Sweden’s Special Envoy status with the organization has been suspended over a string of Holy Quran burnings in Stockholm.

The organisation comprised of 57 Muslim-majority nations said on Sunday that the suspension was due to the “ granting by the Swedish authorities of licenses that enabled the repeated abuse of the sanctity of the Holy Quran and Islamic symbols.”

Sources: khaleejtimes

