AA:Qatari minister in Tehran as Doha steps up role as salvage 2015 nuclear deal

SHAFAQNA-Anadolu Ajansı reported that Qatar’s Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi held a series of meetings with senior Iranian officials during an official visit to Tehran on Sunday.

Qatar and Oman actively involved in efforts to salvage 2015 nuclear deal, with Qatari minister’s visit coming days after Omani foreign minister landed in Tehran.

In his meeting with the visiting Qatari official, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries on bilateral, regional, and international issues, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Importantly, it was their second meeting in less than four months, as Qatar steps up its regional engagement and acts as a go-between for Tehran and Washington.

