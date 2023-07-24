English
International Shia News Agency
Nations and international organizations at conference on migration agree to launch ‘Rome Process’

SHAFAQNA-More than 20 nations and international organizations agreed to launch the “Rome Process” to prevent and tackle irregular migration and human trafficking.

The International Conference on Development and Migration, which was Italy’s “foreign policy initiative,” welcomed leaders and top diplomats from the Mediterranean countries, the Middle East and the Gulf.

Hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, participants discussed sustainable solutions in combatting irregular migration and the steps that can be taken to prevent migration at the source.

The participating nations and international organizations including the International Monetary Fund, the Islamic Development Bank and the World Bank agreed to launch the “Rome Process,” which is “a strategic, comprehensive, inclusive, multi-annual platform for collective action.”

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

