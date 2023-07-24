English
International Shia News Agency
ASHURAFeatured 2Other News

Shafaqna Exclusive Photos: Muharram program in the Imam Hussein Foundation Watfotd

0

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- London: Farsi/English speaking Afghans were the predominant attendees at the Imam Hussein Foundation, in North Watford, on this fourth day of Muharram. HIWM Sayed Nasim Haidari gave one of the first of two key-note lectures, in Farsi, after which Sheikh Ali Hussain Datoo addressed an Urdu/English speaking Khawja community. Vigorous seena zani was exercised by the Matamdaars with the harmonious Nauha’s ringing in the background. Younger Zakireen did an admirable job alongside their elder contemporaries.

 

Source: SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

[Photos] Mourning procession leading to Kadhimain Holy Shrine to mark martyrdom of…

Related posts

Shafaqna Interview: Imam Hussain (AS) rose up to preserve “human dignity”

asadian

UK: 34th Ashura Day Procession To Be Held in London

asadian

Hadith Graph: “Whoever seeks the satisfaction of people through disobedience of God…”

asadian

Renaissance of Islam and sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS)

asadian

Study explains “Sermons of Hazrat Zainab (SA) in Karbala and their effects”

asadian

Moral Aspects of Imam Hussain’s (AS) Life

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.