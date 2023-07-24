Shafaqna Exclusive Photos: Muharram program in the Imam Hussein Foundation Watfotd

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- London: Farsi/English speaking Afghans were the predominant attendees at the Imam Hussein Foundation, in North Watford, on this fourth day of Muharram. HIWM Sayed Nasim Haidari gave one of the first of two key-note lectures, in Farsi, after which Sheikh Ali Hussain Datoo addressed an Urdu/English speaking Khawja community. Vigorous seena zani was exercised by the Matamdaars with the harmonious Nauha’s ringing in the background. Younger Zakireen did an admirable job alongside their elder contemporaries.

Source: SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN

www.shafaqna.com