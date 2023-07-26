English
International Shia News Agency
Hadith Graph: “Avoid doing what you might later be asked to apologize for it !…”

SHAFAQNA- Hussain ibn Ali (AS) said: ” Avoid doing what you might later be asked to apologize for it! Because the believer does not harm and does not ask for apology, while the hypocrite always harms and apologizes.”

French:

Évitez de faire ce qu’on pourrait vous demander plus tard de vous excuser ! Parce que le croyant ne fait pas de mal donc n’est pas obligé de s’excuser, tandis que l’hypocrite fait toujours du mal et s’excuse.

Hussein ibn Ali (AS)

Spanish:

Cuidado hacer lo que más tarde te pidan que te disculpes por ello! Porque el creyente no hace daño y no pide disculpas, mientras que el hipócrita siempre hace daño y pide disculpas.

Hussain ibn Ali (AS)

 

