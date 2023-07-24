[Shafaqna Exclusive Photos] Ashra Majalis-e-Aza at Sakina Trust London

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- London: Sakina Trust, in Walthamstow, East London hosted a Majlis-e- Aza with Molana Mohammad Asghar Yazdani from Pakistan delivering lectures in Urdu in this years programme.

The English talk was given by Zuraib Syed. Several local Zakireen ranging from five years of age to the older fraternity presented their heart felt contributions to the remembrance of Imam Al Husayn (as) and other noble martyrs of Karbala. Nohas were recited as matam e Husayn was observed at the end of the programme.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

