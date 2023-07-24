SICM Mahfil Ali: 7th Night of Muharram 2023 [Video]

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presented: “Commemorating the tragedy of Karbala” Monday 24 July 2023 – 7th Night of Muharram 2023/1445.

EVENT DETAILS

Commemorating the tragedy of Karbala

4pm – 5:30pm Children’s Programme (must be registered to attend)

8:15pm Qur’an recitation 8:20pm

Main talk by Seyed Fatemi on “The ways of salvation” 8:50pm

Questions and Answers 9:00pm

Conversations of Karbala 9:08pm

Marshiya 9:12pm Salaat

Al-Ghazali (1058-1111) was one of the most influential scholars in Islamic history. His most famous work (Iḥyāʾ ʿulūm al-dīn, the Revival of the Religious Sciences) is widely regarded as the greatest work of Muslim spirituality and is perhaps the most read work in the Muslim world, after the Qurʾān.

We will be discussing the fourth part of this seminal work (rub’ al-munjiyat) which is about ways of salvation and includes the virtues that people must strive for. This part includes a series of 10 sub-sections:

1: On Repentance.

2: On Patience and Thankfulness.

3: On Fear and Hope.

4: On Poverty and Abstinence.

5: Faith in Divine Unity and Trust in Divine Providence.

6: On Love, Longing, Intimacy and Contentment.

7: On Intention, Sincerity, and Truth.

8: On Holding Vigil and Self-Examination.

9: On Meditation.

10: On the Remembrance of Death and the Afterlife.

SPEAKER

Seyed Fatemi spent thirteen years studying to the highest level in the traditional educational seminaries of Qum under the direct instruction of some of the leading scholars of the present day. Alongside his traditional education Seyed Fatemi was also trained in Public Law at Tehran University, receiving the award of both an LLB and an LLM. In 1999 Seyed Fatemi was awarded with a PhD from the Faculty of Law at the University of Manchester for research engaging with Comparative Human Rights.

Seyed Fatemi’s teaching and research interests include; the Philsophical foundations of human rights, International and comparative Human rights, Islam and Human Rights, Usul al-Fiqh and Hermeneutics, the History and Development of Fiqh, and Muslim Theology.

