English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iraq calls on EU to quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression

0
Iraq calls on EU

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s foreign ministry called on authorities of EU countries to “quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate”.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Today, Monday, its condemnation of the repeated burning of a copy of the Noble Qur’an in front of the Iraqi embassy in Denmark.

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that it “condemns, in repeated and strict terms, the repeated burning of a copy of the Noble Qur’an in front of the building of the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Denmark.”

“These systematic actions allow the infection of extremism and hatred to put societies in front of a real threat to peaceful coexistence.” According to the statement.

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

OIC suspends Sweden’s special envoy over Holy Quran desecration

asadian

Renewed outrage & condemnation across Muslim World after the Quran desecration in Denmark

asadian

Reuters: Limited political support in Sweden to ban the Quran burnings

asadian

Denmark: Anti-Muslim group desecrates the Quran

asadian

Widespread condemnation over the Quran desecration in Sweden

asadian

President of Arab Parliament praises Iraq for cutting relations with Sweden

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.