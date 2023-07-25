Iraq calls on EU to quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s foreign ministry called on authorities of EU countries to “quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate”.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Today, Monday, its condemnation of the repeated burning of a copy of the Noble Qur’an in front of the Iraqi embassy in Denmark.

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that it “condemns, in repeated and strict terms, the repeated burning of a copy of the Noble Qur’an in front of the building of the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Denmark.”

“These systematic actions allow the infection of extremism and hatred to put societies in front of a real threat to peaceful coexistence.” According to the statement.

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com