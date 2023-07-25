UN Envoy: Syria crisis is deepening

SHAFAQNA-Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria told the Security Council on Monday that despite months of promising diplomacy, there have been no tangible results for the Syrian people.

“Months of potentially significant diplomacy have not translated into concrete outcomes for Syrians – at home or abroad – or real moves in the political process,” UN special envoy Geir Pedersen said.

Mr Pedersen expressed hope that there would be positive developments soon.

Otherwise, he said, it would be another missed chance to bring the Syrian conflict to a negotiated end, especially at a time when the effects from the crisis are “deepening”.

Mr Pedersen appealed to Damascus to work proactively with the UN in pursuit of a political path, insisting that “a Syrian-Syrian track, and a wider process of steps-for-steps confidence building” were needed.

Source: thenationalnews

www.shafaqna.com