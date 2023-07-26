Book: “Ashura” by Muhammad Mahdi Al-Asifi

SHAFAQNA- The book: “Ashura” written by Muhammad Mahdi Al-Asifi and translated by Umar Kumo is published by ABWA Publishing.
The book Contains these titles:
- Publisher’s Foreword
- Introduction
- Critical Juncture In The Life Of Mankind
- Meditations On Husayn’s Speech On The Day Of Ashura
- Political Goals Of Imam Husayn (As)’S Uprising
- Husayn (As)’S Letter From Karbala To His Brother, Muhammad
- Defying Death On The Day Of Ashura
- Some Instances Of Loyalty In The Supplication: Ziyarat Al-Warith
- Loyalty And Repudiation In The Supplication Of Ziyarat Ashura
- Imam Husayn (As)’S Portrayal of Islamic Society During Umayyad Rule
- The Four Unchangeable Aspects of Imam Husayn (as)’S Uprising
- Loyalty and Repudiation on the Day of Ashura
- The First Speech of Imam Husayn’s (as) Uprising
About the author
Shaykh Muhammad Mahdi Al-Asifi (b. 1356/1937-38 – d. 1436/2015) was a Shia scholar and mujtahid in the Islamic seminary of Najaf and a political activist in Iraq. Al-Asifi was a scholar of fiqh, Usul al-fiqh, the exegesis of the Quran, Islamic philosophy, and some economic and social issues, and he wrote on these topics. Ayatollah al-Asifi was a member of the Higher Council of Ahl al-Bayt (a) World Assembly and its Secretary General for a while.
The government of Iraq forced Shaykh Muhammad Mahdi to leave Najaf in 1970; however, he later returned after Saddam Hussein was dethroned from power. On 16 Shaban 1436 AH, Shaykh Muhammad Mahdi passed away in Qom. His body was later brought to Iraq and buried there.
Source: wikihussain