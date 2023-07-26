Book: “Ashura” by Muhammad Mahdi Al-Asifi

About the author

Shaykh Muhammad Mahdi Al-Asifi (b. 1356/1937-38 – d. 1436/2015) was a Shia scholar and mujtahid in the Islamic seminary of Najaf and a political activist in Iraq. Al-Asifi was a scholar of fiqh, Usul al-fiqh, the exegesis of the Quran, Islamic philosophy, and some economic and social issues, and he wrote on these topics. Ayatollah al-Asifi was a member of the Higher Council of Ahl al-Bayt (a) World Assembly and its Secretary General for a while.

The government of Iraq forced Shaykh Muhammad Mahdi to leave Najaf in 1970; however, he later returned after Saddam Hussein was dethroned from power. On 16 Shaban 1436 AH, Shaykh Muhammad Mahdi passed away in Qom. His body was later brought to Iraq and buried there.

Source: wikihussain

