Book: “Ashura” by Muhammad Mahdi Al-Asifi

SHAFAQNA- The book: “Ashura” written by Muhammad Mahdi Al-Asifi and translated by Umar Kumo is published by ABWA Publishing.

Shaykh Muhammad Mahdi, in his book, analysis the critical moments in the journey of Imam Hussain (AS) from Hijaz to Karbala. Shaykh Muhammad Mahdi tries to enrich the reader by bringing out the Islamic knowledge, the Quranic concepts, and the lesson to be learned from the uprising of Imam Hussain (AS) by analyzing the Imam’s sermons, his words, and the stances that he took at various junctures of the whole movement. Alongside the Imam (AS) speeches, Shaykh Muhammad Mahdi also mentions his companions’ position, the sacrifices they made, and the words they spoke as a learning for the lovers of Imam Hussain (AS) so that they can apply them in their lives. The book also offers deep and analytical insights into the incident of Karbala and its intro to those who speak about it during Muharram and Safar or even in other months.

The book Contains these titles:

  •  Publisher’s Foreword
  • Introduction
  • Critical Juncture In The Life Of Mankind
  • Meditations On Husayn’s Speech On The Day Of Ashura
  • Political Goals Of Imam Husayn (As)’S Uprising
  • Husayn (As)’S Letter From Karbala To His Brother, Muhammad
  • Defying Death On The Day Of Ashura
  • Some Instances Of Loyalty In The Supplication: Ziyarat Al-Warith
  • Loyalty And Repudiation In The Supplication Of Ziyarat Ashura
  • Imam Husayn (As)’S Portrayal of Islamic Society During Umayyad Rule
  • The Four Unchangeable Aspects of Imam Husayn (as)’S Uprising
  • Loyalty and Repudiation on the Day of Ashura
  • The First Speech of Imam Husayn’s (as) Uprising

About the author

Shaykh Muhammad Mahdi Al-Asifi (b. 1356/1937-38 – d. 1436/2015) was a Shia scholar and mujtahid in the Islamic seminary of Najaf and a political activist in Iraq. Al-Asifi was a scholar of fiqh, Usul al-fiqh, the exegesis of the Quran, Islamic philosophy, and some economic and social issues, and he wrote on these topics. Ayatollah al-Asifi was a member of the Higher Council of Ahl al-Bayt (a) World Assembly and its Secretary General for a while.

The government of Iraq forced Shaykh Muhammad Mahdi to leave Najaf in 1970; however, he later returned after Saddam Hussein was dethroned from power. On 16 Shaban 1436 AH, Shaykh Muhammad Mahdi passed away in Qom. His body was later brought to Iraq and buried there.

Source: wikihussain

