Egyptian PM: Egypt now hosts over nine million migrants & 40% of Sudan refugees

Egypt now hosts over nine million migrants and refugees currently residing within its borders, accounting for eight percent of the country’s population, announced Mostafa Madbouly in a conference statement .

The statistic revealed by Madbouly comes in light of his attendance at the International Conference on Development and Migration in Rome.

“These individuals receive equal access to essential services provided by the government in education and healthcare and freedom of movement,” reads an official government social media statement reporting the speech.

The latest data also indicates a 50 percent increase in migrations to Egypt since 2018, in large part due to the recent wave of Sudanese refugees entering Egypt to escape the ongoing conflict.

The prime minister later shared that Egypt has welcomed approximately 40 percent of refugees coming from Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees recorded over 250 thousand refugees from Sudan in Egypt on 5 July.

