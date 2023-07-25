English
Israeli parliament passes law on controversial judicial reform

SHAFAQNA-The Israeli Knesset (parliament) approved controversial bill limiting ‘reasonableness standard’.

The Knesset’s TV channel showed passage in the second and third reading of a bill to limit the “reasonableness standard,” which the opposition says would curtail the powers of the Supreme Court.

The contentious judicial overhaul plan, spearheaded by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has triggered 29 weeks of mass protests.

The government says the package is meant to restore power to elected officials, but critics argue it is a power grab by Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption and was released from the hospital earlier in the day after an emergency heart procedure.

