Five anti-Islam activists burn Quran in front of Egyptian embassy in Denmark

SHAFAQNA-Five anti-Islam activists set fire to a Quran in front of the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen on Tuesday, the third such incident in Denmark in less than a week.

Denmark and Sweden have said they deplore the burning of the Qur’an but cannot prevent it under rules protecting free speech. Last week, protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ablaze.

Tuesday’s demonstration in Copenhagen by a group called “Danish Patriots” followed Qur’an burnings the group staged on Monday and last week in front of the Iraqi embassy. Two such incidents have taken place in Sweden over the past month.

Iraq’s foreign ministry on Monday called on authorities of European Union countries to “quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate” in light of the Quran burnings.

Source: arabnews

