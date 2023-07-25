USA: Shia in New Jersey host a peace walk in memorial of Ashura

SHAFAQNA-The Shia Muslim in New Jersey host the Walk of Peace, a part of ‘Standing with Dignity’ campaign from 4 to 8 PM on Saturday, July 22, in remembrance of Imam Hussein(AS).

Daniel Reiman, the US state mayor of New Jersey, said, “The Heroic battle Imam Hussain (AS) had with his family and 72 followers in Karbala against tyranny in 680 AH is an immortal message, as he confronted Yazeed with his massive army, the arrogant, sinful ruler.”

Reiman spoke: “Imam Hussain (AS) and his supporters sacrificed their lives rather than being under oppression, and later speeches given by the women of Imam Hussain (AS)’s family led to reveal his disgrace and end his tyranny.”

Sayyed Bukhari, the walk organiser, said, “The local walk is part of the Shia Muslim community’s ‘Standing with Dignity’ campaign to raise awareness of Imam Hussain.”

Al-Bukhari added, ” ‘Standing with Dignity’ is inspired by one of the greatest movements of faith, love, and humanity. It is difficult to find a man who embodies the ideals of honour, bravery, and dignity like Imam Hussain, who challenged Yazeed 1400 years ago, and his name stayed immortal until this day.”

