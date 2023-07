SHAFAQNA- AMYN Organization program for Night 6 Muharram 2023: “Sunni-Shia Marriages”. This program broadcasts from Houston, USA by Seyyed Jawad Qazwini.

AMYN is a youth-led organization focused on providing fruitful and thought-provoking Islamic experiences for young people in our community. Founded by the esteemed scholar Sayed Jawad Qazwini, we have enjoyed massive growth in our first year thanks to the involvement and enthusiasm of our local community members!

www.shafaqna.com