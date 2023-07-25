[Video] Najaf Ashraf: Fire at Iranian pilgrims hotel

SHAFAQNA- News sources reported a fire in the 6-story Qasr al-Shifa’a hotel in the old area of Najaf.

Deputy of the Red Crescent: Two pilgrims are hospitalized

Hossein Fazli, the Deputy of the Atabat Department of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Medical Center of the Red Crescent Society, said: “This evening, a fire broke out in the 6-story Qasr al-Shifa’a hotel in the old area of Najaf, which was the residence of Iranian pilgrims.

He further stated: “Immediately after the fire was announced, Red Crescent medical teams were sent to the scene along with an ambulance and started providing relief.”

He added: “About 25 to 30 pilgrims with respiratory problems were transferred to Hakim and Imam Ali Hospital in Najaf, one female Iranian pilgrim suffered respiratory tract burns and an Iranian male pilgrim also suffered a fracture.”

He pointed out that Red Crescent ambulances were providing services in this operation and in transporting the injured to the hospital. The medical staff of the Red Crescent Medical Center, including doctors, nurses and emergency medical personnel, were also providing aid in this incident.

He continued: “Currently, all the victims of this fire have been discharged and only two pilgrims are hospitalized with burns and fractures.

Transferring 30 pilgrims to Najaf Hospital

The Najaf Fire Department has started extinguishing the fire and evacuating the pilgrims, and so far 160 pilgrims have left the hotel.

So far, more than 30 pilgrims have been transferred to Hakim Najaf Hospital due to respiratory problems, and two others have been transferred to Najaf Burn Accident Hospital due to the severity of their injuries. No deaths have been reported so far.

According to the report of Al-Sumaria News, 72 people were suffocated and three people were burned.

Stating that most of the injured are of Iranian nationality, the reporter of Al-Sumaria News added: “Three Iraqis are in serious condition with 80% burns due to serious injuries.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com