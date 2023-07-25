[Photos] Islamic Universal Association holds annual Majlise Aza at Majma Islami

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- One of the oldest Muslim Centers in London, the Islamic Universal Association, is holding its annual Majlise Aza at Majma Islami in Holland Park, London.

The Centers head and Azadari convener, HIWM Sheikh Ali Ameli, is presiding over a lecture at 7 pm everyday until Ashura delivered by Shaykh Mohammad Hussain in Farsi, which caters to the great majority of attendees at the Hussaini commemoration who are from Iran.

The seena zani was led by Zakir, Agha Gulpeghi. Universal Peace Association will also be participating prominently in delivering the annual Ashura procession again this year on Friday 28th July at 2.30 p.m.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com