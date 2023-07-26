Karbala: Implementation of special plan for 10th of Muharram

SHAFAQNA- The section of processions and delegations in Iraq and the Islamic world, affiliated with the Astan Quds Hussaini and Abbasi, announced the implementation of a special plan for the tenth day of the Month of Muharram in Karbala.

Aqeel Eliaseri, Head of Hussaini processions and delegations in Iraq and the Islamic world affiliated with the Astan Quds Hussaini and Abbasi, said: “The number of mourning and services processions that serve the entire city of Karbala reaches more than two thousand processions. Also, processions outside the old city have been established to provide various services to pilgrims.”

He added: “This department has started its work since the 10th of Dhul-Hijja last year by issuing a legal agreement for Hussaini, service and mourning processions so that these processions can participate in the first ten days of Muharram.”

Eliaseri continued: “The time of processions starts early in the morning with the arrival of mourning groups until the afternoon around 16:00 and after that, and the reception of the processions continues until 2:00 midnight.”

He added: “The purpose of this action is to facilitate the movement of processions when entering the shrine of Abal Fadlh Al-Abbas (AS) and then the area between the two shrines and Beynol Harameyn and finally the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS).

