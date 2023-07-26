English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iran’s FM Spox: OIC foreign ministers meeting to be held on July 31

0
OIC foreign ministerial meeting

SHAFAQNA- The foreign ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is scheduled to be held next Monday (July 31), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has announced.

“Following a joint proposal of the foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq, and following the contacts of  Hossein Amirabdollahian with his counterparts in Islamic countries and sending messages to them and a conversation with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and a letter sent to the Secretary General of that organization, this organization agreed to hold an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers on Monday, July 31, and will discuss and investigate the issue of insulting the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark,” Kanaani said.

Source: IRNA 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran’s FM Spox: Iran never leaves negotiating table

asadian

Iran slams Ukrainian President’s allegations

asadian

Iran strongly condemns G-7 summit final statement

asadian

Iran’s FM Spox: Iran & Saudi Arabia will soon exchange ambassadors

asadian

Iran’s FM Spox rejects anti-Iran resolution of Human Rights Council as politically-motivated

asadian

Iran: Nuclear deal revival talks diplomatically dynamic

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.