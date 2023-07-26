ECOWAS: More than 1800 terror attacks in West Africa in 2023

SHAFAQNA-West Africa recorded more than 1,800 attacks in the first six months of the year resulting in nearly 4,600 deaths with dire humanitarian consequences.

Omar Touray told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that half a million people in the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are refugees and nearly 6.2 million are internally displaced.

Without adequate international response to the 30 million people in need of food in the region, that number could increase to 42 million by the end of August, he added.

Touray, who is president of the ECOWAS Commission, blamed organised crime, armed rebellion, unconstitutional changes of government, illegal maritime activities, environmental crises, and fake news for driving insecurity in the region.

