UN: Population growth in Iraq is rising rapidly compared to neighboring countries

SHAFAQNA-The director of the United Nations Population Fund office in Iraq, Nestor Owomuhangi, said that the population increase in Iraq is increasing rapidly compared to neighboring countries.

Owomuhangi said during the annual conference held by the Ministry of planning in cooperation with the United Nations Population Fund and the Iraqi society for Statistical Sciences in Baghdad on the occasion of World Population Day: “the International Population Conference held in Cairo earlier, we set out to achieve what we believed in for a healthier life with full rights,” indicating that “this vision has become a reality for many, as the population increase, which is almost 8 billion people the world is still far from communication and a healthy life”.

Source: ina.iq

