Afghanistan: Shia Ulema Council’s appeal for religious liberty

SHAFAQNA-The Council of Afghan Shia Ulema has urged the Taliban to rescind all restrictions placed on Shia Muslims pertaining to Muharram.

This appeal for religious liberty was made following a crucial meeting hosted by the council, representing Shia communities throughout Afghanistan.

The Taliban has imposed specific restrictions on Shia communities, including the prohibition of displaying flags and symbols in public spaces, a crucial part of Muharram rituals. The number of locations where Muharram processions can occur has also been limited by the Taliban.

The Taliban has previously stated that Shia Muslims are at liberty to practice their religious beliefs. However, there is a discrepancy between the Taliban’s stated policy and its actual conduct, leading to a call for clarity and a plea for religious freedom from the Shia Council.

Source: bnn.network

