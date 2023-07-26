28% of Israelis considering leaving country due to judicial overhaul

SHAFAQNA- 28% of Israelis are considering leaving the country after the passing of the ‘reasonableness law’, according to a survey conducted yesterday by Israel’s Channel 13.

It found that 28 per cent of respondents were contemplating leaving the country, and 64 per cent were not. The remaining eight per cent were uncertain.

Moreover, over half of the survey’s respondents believe the judicial reform will threaten Israel’s security, while 56 per cent fear an impending civil war.

The poll also revealed that 55 per cent of respondents want opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz to return to negotiations.

Source: Middle East Monitor

www.shafaqna.com