Bahrain: Authorities attack Ashura manifestations in A’ali for 2nd day in row

SHAFAQNA-The security forces attacked Ashura manifestations in A’ali for the second day in a row.

“The forces took down all the Husseini banners from the main street in A’ali,” the head of the monitoring and follow-up committee in the “Bahrain Society for Human Rights” Zainab Al-Khamis tweeted.

She confirmed that “this is a kind of restriction on religious freedoms,” wandering “What is the problem with these banners?”

Zainab Khamis stressed that what happened is “provocative practices towards our rituals.”

The importance of Muḥarram for Shia Muslims is because the event of Ashura and the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions took place in this month. Every year, Millions of Shi’a and non-Shias commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) all around the world.

