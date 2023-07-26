English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Bahrain: Authorities attack Ashura manifestations in A’ali for 2nd day in row

0
Authorities attack Ashura manifestations

SHAFAQNA-The security forces attacked Ashura manifestations in A’ali for the second day in a row.

“The forces took down all the Husseini banners from the main street in A’ali,” the head of the monitoring and follow-up committee in the “Bahrain Society for Human Rights” Zainab Al-Khamis tweeted.

She confirmed that “this is a kind of restriction on religious freedoms,” wandering “What is the problem with these banners?”

Zainab Khamis stressed that what happened is “provocative practices towards our rituals.”

The importance of Muḥarram for Shia Muslims is because the event of Ashura and the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions took place in this month. Every year, Millions of Shi’a and non-Shias commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) all around the world.

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Shia Ulema Council’s appeal for religious liberty

asadian

USA: IECOC’s Night 7 Muharram 2023 [Video]

asadian

London: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre – Muharram 2023 Night 7 [Video]

asadian

SICM Mahfil Ali: 8th Night of Muharram 2023 [Video]

asadian

USA: IHW’s Program For Muharram 2023 [Video]

asadian

AMYN: Night 6 Muharram 2023 [Video]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.