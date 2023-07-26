EU condemns desecration of the Quran

SHAFAQNA- The European Union on Wednesday (26 July 2023) condemned the recent desecration of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

“The EU reiterates its strong and determined rejection of any form of incitement to religious hatred and intolerance,” Josep Borrell, the bloc’s Foreign Policy Chief, said in a statement and stressed the importance of respecting diversity and other religious communities.

“The desecration of the Quran, or of any other book considered holy, is offensive, disrespectful and a clear provocation. Expressions of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in the European Union,” Borrell added.

Called for mutual understanding and respect, he said: “These acts committed by individual provocateurs only benefit those who want to divide us and our societies,” he also said.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of the Quran burning or desecration, or attempts to do so, by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries, drawing outrage from both Muslim countries and worldwide.

Source: Anadolu Agency

