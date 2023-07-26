English
Pakistan ranked 99th on Global Hunger Index

Global Hunger Index

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan, with serious levels of hunger, ranked 99th in the world community, according to the Global Hunger Index.

Pakistan, the world’s fifth most populous country, has been ranked 99th out of 129 nations in a Global Hunger Index (GHI) report which described its level of hunger as “serious”.

The fourth edition of the report, prepared in collaboration between German non-profit Welthungerhilfe and its Irish counterpart Concern Worldwide, is a peer-reviewed publication and was launched in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

Highlighting a global food crisis, the report says that a “toxic cocktail of conflict, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic” left millions vulnerable to food shortages.

