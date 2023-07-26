English
International Shia News Agency
Turkish President to Visit Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister, Al-Sudani, convened with the Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, Alireza Guney, ahead of a visit by President Erdogan to Baghdad soon.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister Al-Sudani discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between their respective countries and exploring avenues of cooperation in various fields.

The meeting, according to the statement, discussed President Erdogan’s visit to Iraq, the establishment of a joint economic forum in Basra, and Turkey’s willingness to take part in Iraq’s Development Road project.

The two statesmen “deliberated on the issue of the shared waters in light of joint environmental stewardship and resource management. They also discussed establishing a joint measurement centre on the Iraq-Turkey border.”

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com

