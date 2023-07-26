Palestinians sit in Al-Aqsa Mosque tonight

SHAFAQNA- At the same time as the hours of the “Flag March” were approaching, the Palestinians called tonight the “Night of Rage”.

Al-Aqsa Mosque today (Wednesday) is facing a situation of anger and readiness to deal with the provocative “flag” procession of radical Israelis.

The “flag march” will start at 21:45 today, occupied Jerusalem time. This march will start from Al-Jadeed, Al-Zahrah, Al-Amoud and Al-Asbat doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the settlers will move towards the old city of Quds from Al-Maghrabah Gate and Al-Buraq Wall.

A number of hardline cabinet ministers and Knesset representatives of the Israeli regime are also expected to participate in it.

On the other hand, the Palestinian nation has also issued calls to counter this provocative act of radical Israelis and declared tonight the night of anger and sit-in in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In this regard, in a statement, the Quds Youth Popular Movement has asked all sections of the Palestinian nation to perform itikaf in Al-Aqsa Mosque today, Wednesday, after Maghrib prayers.

The movement’s statement said: “Temple extremist groups” are preparing for a large-scale attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, and will be preceded by a flag march aimed at desecrating our holy city.”

In this regard, Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the head of the Supreme Islamic Council of Al-Quds, emphasized in his words: “The requests of the settlers, led by the extremist ministers of Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet and members of the Knesset, to organize a “flag march” and attack the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, is an old crime that is renewed and repeated again and again, and the leaders of this regime demand that it be done.”

Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri continued: “The leaders of the occupying regime are taking advantage of their alleged Eids to attack the Al-Aqsa Mosque, desecrate and violate its sanctities, but their real goal is to export their ever-increasing internal crises to the first Qibla of Muslims.”

He pointed out that the organizers of the “Flag March” want to show that their power has not been affected despite the continuous and increasing incidents within this regime, and they continue to attack and Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque and Quds.

Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Khatib continued: “The leaders of the occupying regime are absolutely sure that the creation of tension inside and in the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque will lead to a deviation in the compass towards removing the extreme pressure on the extremists of Netanyahu’s right-wing cabinet.”

Regarding the defense mechanism of Al-Aqsa Mosque, he also asked Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims to go to this holy place and sit in it.

In this regard, Nasser al-Hadmi, the head of the committee to fight against the Judaization of Jerusalem, also warned against the occupation regime’s plans to Judaize this city and control all its neighborhoods through the “flag march”.

Al-Hadmi clarified: “The march called “Flag” is a demonstration and a kind of incitement and Judaization of the Holy City, these marches become a factor for the settlers to invade the Arab neighborhoods and alleys of the old quarter of Quds.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian