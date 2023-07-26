English
International Shia News Agency
Other NewsShia Organizations

HICTV: Eve of the 8th Muharram 2023 [Video]

SHAFAQNA- HICTV presented LIVE programme: ” And they sold him for a small price ” on the Eve of the 8th Day of Muharram  2023 /1445 by Sheikh Shabbar Mehdi.

