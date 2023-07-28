Shafaqna Interview: Imam Hussain (A.S) emphasized on “freedom of people” from other than God

SHAFAQNA- The professor of foreign courses at Isfahan seminary believes that human identity is dependent on values and virtues, without which humanity will not have meaning and dignity will not be considered, so in a society where human dignity is not recognized, honorable life cannot be imagined. He also emphasized that the secularization of scholars and religious missionaries and their association with rulers who deviate from the path and the mission of the Prophet (PBUH) will cause the backwardness of societies.

Differences between Hussaini Islam and Umayyad Islam

Hojjatoleslam Nematullah Daneshmand said in an interview with Shafaqna about the differences between Hussaini Islam and Umayyad Islam: “Perhaps the most important indicator between Hussaini Islam and Umayyad Islam is that in Hussaini Islam it is calling people to God and implementing human-divine values so that the Islamic society moves towards perfection and is freed from everything other than God. Because according to the saying of the Holy Quran, the welfare and salvation of individuals and nations is achieved by believing in monotheism. In this regard, government and power is a way to reform the nation and improve the society and in fact bring the society to perfection, which the Holy Quran sees as the purpose of sending messengers and sending books.”

He added: “God says in Surah Al-Hadid: “Indeed, We sent Our messengers with clear proofs, and with them We sent down the Scripture and the balance ˹of justice˺ so that people may administer justice.” In this verse, the goal of the prophets is to institutionalize the Justice within the people of human society.”

In Umayyad Islam religious rites will be a tool to fulfill the wishes of the ruler

Mr. Daneshmand continued: “But in Umayyad Islam, the call of the people is centered on the ruler and the caliph, which means that all the calls of the people are focused on the caliph, and in fact, the caliph thinks he is the God of the people and shouts “Ana rabbu kumul-a`laa”. He thinks that religion and religious rites will be a tool to fulfill the wishes and thoughts of the ruler. In a government founded on the basis of Umayyad Islam, the criterion of Justice and the criterion of values and anti-values is the will and opinion of the caliph. What he likes will be promoted as value and the government will be a prey in the hands of the ruler.”

He clarified: “In the Umayyad style, the most important condition for the realization of such a rule is to deprive the society of rationality, thought, wisdom, and the deprivation of freedom of thought and expression.”

Opportunistic people can easily take advantage of internal sediments of the society and turn them back quickly

Mr. Daneshmand, in response to the question of what factors caused the Islam of the Prophet, peace and blessings of God be upon him, to become devoid of humanity and end up with the Umayyad and Yazidi rule, said: “In social phenomena and its developments, one cannot be identified as a single cause, but several factors are involved in that matter, but one of those factors can be identified as the factor that had the greatest impact, and this factor, in my opinion, is the lack of cultural change in a short period of time.”

He added: “The tribes and people who have lived for many years with a special culture and special values, and their past and present generations have been brought up and spent their lives with it, cannot be changed in a decade or two. Perhaps it is possible to close their traditions for a while with an emotional movement, but it cannot be removed from the minds and hearts of people. Therefore, opportunistic people can easily take advantage of those internal sediments of the society and turn them back quickly, and this was the factor that led the path of the Prophet (PBUH) which began with the mission and was supposed to continue with the Imamate of the infallibles, to a deviation, and this danger was mentioned in the Quran in verse 144 of Surah Al-Imran and said: “Muhammad is no more than a messenger; other messengers have gone before him. If he were to die or to be killed, would you regress into disbelief? Those who do so will not harm Allah whatsoever. And Allah will reward those who are grateful.”

An honorable life is unthinkable in a society where human dignity is not recognized

Mr. Daneshmand stated: “Human identity is dependent on values and virtues, without which humanity will not have meaning and dignity will not be considered. Therefore, honorable life cannot be imagined in a society where human dignity is not recognized.”

He added: “One of the factors that is effective in the soul of a person and can lead him to the path of virtues is wisdom along with learning, and the companions of Imam Hussain (A.S) are people who have found the continuity of the movement of the Prophet (PBUH) in the Imamate of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon him) and with it they have reached maturity and have not stopped thinking in matters and learning in the school of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S), so they have reached the peak of humanity and its virtues, and on the other hand, most of the common people are deprived of learning and qualities are devoid of reason and their only goal is to achieve worldly pleasures.”

The worst crimes are created by holy ignorance

Mr. Daneshmand emphasized: “In the event of Ashura, what had the greatest impact on evil was holy ignorance; Because they had preached to the ignorant people that the caliph is the successor of the Messenger of God and that going out and moving against the caliph is forbidden and the perpetrator is an apostate and out of the religion. When people fall into ignorance and that ignorance becomes valuable and sacred, it can create the highest crimes.”

