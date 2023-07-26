SICM Mahfil Ali: 9th Night of Muharram 2023 [Video]

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presented: ” Commemorating the tragedy of Karbala ” on Wednesday 26 July 2023 -9th Night of Muharram 2023/1445.

EVENT DETAILS:

Commemorating the tragedy of Karbala

4pm – 5:30pm Children’s Programme (must be registered to attend)

8:15pm Qur’an recitation

8:20pm Main talk by Shaykh Zoheir Esmail on “Towards A Sadrian Psychological Framework”

8:45pm Questions and Answers

8:50pm Museebah

9:00pm Marshiya

9:10pm Salaat

Mulla Sadra was a 17th century philosopher, mystic, theologian and scholar and his contribution to the field continues to influence and shape Islamic thought until this present day. My series of 3 talks will be a discussion on his contribution to Islamic Psychology and a reflection on its applications to the events of Ashura.

SPEAKER:

Dr. Zoheir Esmail studied accounting and finance at the LSE before qualifying as a chartered accountant. Thereafter he began pursuing full time studies in the Islamic Seminaries of Syria and London before moving to Qum where he has spent the last decade studying and teaching. He was awarded a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Exeter with a thesis title of: Between Philosophy and Irfan: Interpreting Mulla Sadra from the Qajars to Post-Revolutionary Iran.

