Three Fundamental Ways to Save Man from Vanity | Imam Hussain (PBUH): The Martyr of the Pioneer Culture of Mankind (Part 2)

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the holy month of Muharram and mourning days of Imam Hussain (AS), Allameh Jafari institute has offered parts of the outstanding book “Imam Hussain (AS): The Martyr of the Pioneer Culture of Mankind” written by the late Allamah Muhammad Taqi Ja’fari to Shafaqna.

Three Fundamental Ways to Save Man from Vanity and Prove and Manifest the Divine Greatness of Life (Intelligible Life)

In order to fulfill the vital service of proving and stating the divine greatness of life and its supreme goal, there are three ways, and the necessity to present them through the observation of the truth about life and pure internal intuition have been reiterated and depicted by history, man’s pure conscience and, most important of all, Allah.

The divine instructions presented by Allah’s great prophets and true men of wisdom and those who have released themselves from the darknesses of material affairs and joined the elevated realm of ration and reason need to be presented in a logical fashion. Theologians and chaste scholars of profound thought have made the sincerest and diligent efforts to propagate these teachings, and are still persevering with their endeavors. The constructive and positive results of following Allah-sent religions and human beings trained by Allah’s prophets and people who have purified themselves of all contaminations, selfishnesses and despotisms must be collected and studied. It is obvious that Allah-sent religions have made the most significant contribution toward the purification of human souls and the refinement of moral ethics and making mankind familiar with the supreme goal of life throughout history, thus having an important role in the progress of pioneer culture. This is plain truth, even though most contemporary Western historians and sociologists [who see man’s evolutionary progress as terminating in the unconscious, fatalistic movements of the “machine”] have shown no tendency toward making a study of, admitting to, or presenting people with this vital role of Allah-sent religions so that the machinery-stricken communities of our times may use.

Some may object and say that if Allah-sent religions truly could make a constructive contribution to the evolution of mankind, historians would never conceal that. The answer is quite simple: unfortunately, most historians regard their duty as merely collecting the effects of events in history from their own certain point of view rather than providing analyses or interpretations. These historians, as well as sociologists, are content to just know about phenomena and the consequences of various behaviors displayed by people; they pay no attention to the causes and reasons for human behaviors and potentials!

Those who conceal such reasons and highly important human potentials can be categorized into two main groups:

Those who do not regard themselves as capable of understanding such reasons; therefore, seeing no talent or potential for doing so within themselves, they made no attempt to examine such reasons, and sometimes even deny them. As Max Planck, the renowned German physicist has stated:

It is no accident that all great thinkers of all eras of history have been so profoundly religious, even though they may have never expressed or displayed such beliefs. [1]

Of course, the reason or reasons behind this lack of revealing of such beliefs calls for further research so that we may find out why they decide to keep their religious tendencies unknown to others.

The third way, which is of high importance, involves the profound love and enthusiasm pure-hearted, wise human beings have for being blessed with supreme spiritual greatness and merits, even though it may be tedious, difficult and even painful to obtain them. Having found themselves within the field of divine attraction (i.e. the tendency to find Allah), the extreme limit of such virtues and dignities is various kinds of sacrifices and martyrdoms in order to protect oneself or others from physical or spiritual poverty. If human life did not have a goal superior to worldly desires and earthly benefits, not only would all of such virtues, sacrifices, acts of honor and martyrdoms prove futile and in vain, but also those human beings of fine virtues who had gone through a great deal of suffering and hardship in order to achieve such virtues and had even lost their natural life toward this purpose would have to be regarded as helpless, weak and even pitiful people[2], for instead of making the most of worldly pleasures and fulfilling their personal desires, they decided to avoid all of the benefits and joys in life and tolerate many painful hardships and disturbances. Some even lost the dearest thing of all – their very own sweet lives!

We must speak explicitly and have no fear of the anti-human statements made by men like Thomas Hobbes [3] or Nietzsche [4]. If Genghis Khans in Asia and Nero in Europe, with all of the killings and bloodshed they created, failed to deliver the final, fatal blow onto humanity, people like the diseased ones mentioned above, consciously or unconsciously, will. They will bring about the demise of humanity because what they say will make cultures and civilizations to deteriorate and human emotions and the finest and most divine of human feelings to be destroyed – which is why the conference in Vancouver, Canada [5] was concerned whether mankind would in fact live to see the twenty-first century or not. The reason why they will eventually bring about the end of all of humanity is that the corruption of moral ethics, the deterioration of civilizations and cultures, and the outbreak of hedonism will guide life toward futility; thus, people will have no hearts or souls left to be able to get a taste of true life.

To further explain the third way, we shall briefly discuss the meaning of martyrdom. Unfortunately, most contemporary thinkers of the humanities, particularly in the West, have failed to devote enough attention to the significance of the divine phenomenon of martyrdom.

The phenomenon of martyrdom is so highly significant that even if there were only one martyr during the whole history of mankind, it would be sufficient to prove the fine rhythm of the universe – which depicts the supreme goal of life. However, there have been dozens of, maybe even hundreds of, thousands of martyrs throughout history, those who, having elevated and perfected their personalities, gave up their natural life in order to achieve true life and defend humanity and its values and virtues.

We shall now set about a concise study of the phenomenon of martyrdom. The following explanations are, in fact, but a brief description of some aspects of this immense truth.

Notes:

[1] Planck, Max (1932): Where Is Science Going?

[2] Centuries ago, Naser Khusrow Qubadiani, the renowned Iranian poet, stated why this is so:

Time and the universe would be just a plaything

if the long day of this world were to have no tomorrow…

[3] Thomas Hobbes (1588-1679) was an English philosopher. An extreme materialist, he saw the society as a machine which can only be operated by the power of its engineer or leader. He stated that human beings differed in their main nature, and all human beings are savage and criminal. Hobbes believed that a leader or a king needs to have unlimited power – in a word, a leader must be tyrannical and despotic. He regarded human beings as wolves. (See Thomas, Henry, & Thomas, Dana Lee (1941): Living Biographies of Great Philosophers.) [Translator]

[4] Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche (1844-1900) was a German philosopher, cultural critic, poet, and Latin and Greek scholar whose work has exerted a profound influence on Western philosophy and modern intellectual history. Some of his beliefs can be summed up as: a) Be dangerous, and live as if you are at war. b) To be a creator, one must be a destroyer first and wipe out all ancient values and virtues. c) The ancient gods are dead; there are no gods left. Now there are only supermen. d) For a superman, there are only moral principles for classes rather than moral principles for the masses; in other words, the masses are at the service of the classes. e) A group of people need to be destroyed in order to make a superman. (See ibid.) [Translator]

[5] From September 10 to 15, 1989, a symposium was held in Vancouver, Canada, in which about 20 scientists from all over the world took part. The topic on the agenda at the symposium was “Survival in the 21st Century”. In this symposium, people of various societies around the world were asked to take collaborate, collective measures so that the twenty-first century would not prove to be mankind’s last. (See Jafari, Muhammad Taqi, The Message of Reason.)

Part of series: Imam Hussain (PBUH): The Martyr of the Pioneer Culture of Mankind

www.shafaqna.com