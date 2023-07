SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the Day of Ashura, Maqtal Khani will be held at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights, on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Ashura Maqtal story in English will be recited by Seyed Mohammad Hosein Azadegan and BR. Ehsun Karimi at 9:00 am.

Ashura Maqtal story in Arabic will be Recited by sheikh Dr. Basem Jawad at 10:30 am.

Friday prayer also will be held at 1:30 pm.