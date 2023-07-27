Israeli far-right security minister storms Al-Aqsa compound

SHAFAQNA- Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has led a group of more than one thousand ultranationalist settlers to the Al-Aqsa compound, his third such entrance to the site this year.

The provocative minister’s entrance to the holy site on Thursday (27 July 2023) took place as Jews observed Tisha B’Av, a fast day mourning the destruction of two ancient Jewish temples.

“This place is important to us and we have to return to it and prove our sovereignty,” Ben-Gvir said as he led the group, adding that the “unity of the nation of Israel is important”.

The visit comes as some hard-line Israeli Jewish groups promote the destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound – one of the holiest sites in Islam and a Palestinian national symbol – and the construction of a third Jewish temple in its place.

