20000 Quran covers sent to London for Ashura March

SHAFAQNA- The Astan of Imam Hussain (AS) holy shrine sent 20,000 covers of the Holy Quran to London for the participants in the annual Ashura march.

Seyyed Ala Ziaeddin, Deputy Secretary General of the Astan, said the covers as well as a big blessed banner of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine have arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport.

He said those taking part in the march will take the Quran covers with them and chant slogans condemning the recent acts of desecration of the Quran in Europe.

They will also call on international organization to pass laws criminalizing the desecration of religious sanctities, he added, Noon news website reported.

Source: IQNA

