Kuwait executes man over role in 2015 Shia Mosque suicide bombing

SHAFAQNA- Kuwait on Thursday (27 July 2023) executed a man convicted over involvement in a suicide attack that killed 27 worshippers in Shia Mosque in 2015.

Authorities did not specify his role in the attack, though they previously said they had arrested the suicide bomber’s driver. The man, a Bedouin – or member of Kuwait’s stateless community – was one of five people executed in the Persian Gulf state on Thursday.

The others, who including an Egyptian and a Sri Lankan, were found guilty of various charges, the public prosecutor’s office said in a statement. The Bedouin man was found guilty of murder and of membership of Islamic State, the prosecutor’s office said.