[Photos] London: Muharram Program at Hayat Qamar Bani Hashim in Cricklewood

SHAFAQNA- Majils-e-Aza for the Shuhada-e-Karbala was held at a historic centre in Cricklewood London. Hayat Qamar Bani Hashim was established in 1967 and has, in the past, even hosted the likes of Grand Ayatollah Khoei (RA) and many other eminent Shia scholars.

Late Haji Qurban Nowrozade was its founder and the centre continues to serve a diverse community of Afghans, Iranians, Arabs and South Asians in a North West London area which has over fifteen Shia Muslim centers now, and is often described as ‘Little Najaf’.

Seyyed Hashim Musavi, UK’s Representative of the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, was also in attendance at the commemoration.

Following the Quran recitation, the English lecture was given by Molana Seyyed Mohammad Naqvi analysing Ialamic concepts of peace (Salaam) and Akhlaq. After congregational prayers, Molana Nasim Haidari delivered his lecture in Farsi on Hadhrat Ali Akbar’s (AS) Shahadah

Several Zakireen recited Arabic and Farsi eulogies and nauha’s in honour of Imam Hussain (AS) and the martyrs (peace be upon them all). Sineh Zani concluded the gathering, and Niaz-e-Hussain (AS) was distributed.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan