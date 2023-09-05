SHAFAQNA Muharram- In this article, we will examine the Quranic Verses related to Imam Hussain (AS) in the light of Al-Kawsar fi Tafsir Al-Qur’an. There are some Verses in which Imam Hussain (AS) is included in the Holy Quran and some verses that have the perfect example of Hussain (AS) himself. We will limit ourselves to quoting the general Verses and explain the specific verses in detail here.

By the way, the most perfect example of the characteristics of the people of faith that have been described are the Imams of the Ahlul-Bayt (AS). However, a few verses have been revealed specifically to describe the glorification and praise of these entities. The few general verses that include Panjtan Pak including Imam Hussain (AS) are as follows.

1. Ayah Tathir

But Allah (SWT) wants to remove from you the abominations of the household and to purify you (Al-Ahzab: 33); “Allah’s (SWT) intention is to keep all kinds of impurity away from you, Ahl al-Bayt, and to keep you pure as you have the right to be pure.” See the interpretation of the Verse: (Al-Kowsar fi Tafsir Al-Qur’an; Volume. 7, P 46)

2. Ayah Mubahlah

“So I came to him with you, I did not come to you from the knowledge of Faqul Ta’ala. (Al-Imran: 61)

“Even after knowledge has come to you, if these people dispute with you (about Jesus), say: Come, we call our sons and you call your sons, we call our daughters and you call your daughters. Call us, we call our souls and you call your souls, then both parties should pray to Allah that the curse of Allah be upon the one who is a liar.” See the interpretation of the verse: (Al-Kowsar fi Tafsir Al-Qur’an; Vol. 2 P 87)

3. Ayah Qurba

Saying: “There is no reward for you except in the nearness of the Prophet. (Shura: 23)

“Say: I do not ask you for any reward for this (the preaching of the Messenger) except the love of the nearest relatives, and whoever earns a good deed, We increase it in good measure. Indeed, Allah is Oft-Forgiving, Most Gracious.” See Tafsir; (Al-Kowsar fi Tafsir Al-Qur’an; Volume 8, P 71)

4. Surah Dhar Mi’raj & Ahlul-Bayt (AS)

“He who drank alcohol from someone whose marriage was disbelieving. (Surah Dhar; 05 to 08)

“The virtuous will drink a drink mixed with camphor… and feed the poor, orphans and captives against their will.” For Tafsir, see (Al-Kowsar fi Tafsir Al-Qur’an; Vol. 9 P 412).

5. The words refer to Ahlul-Bayt (AS)

Fatalaqdi Adam from the word of his Lord, and He is the Most Merciful (Al-Baqarah: 37)

“Then Adam learned a few words from his Lord, then Allah accepted Adam’s repentance. Indeed, He is Oft-Repentant, Merciful.” See the interpretation of the verse: (Al-Kowsar fi Tafsir Al-Qur’an; Vol. 1 P 277)

God is satisfied with Imam Hussain (AS)

“Oh self-satisfied! Return to your Lord so that you are pleased with God and God is pleased with you. Then join my servants and enter my Paradise.” (Quran 89: 27 to 30)

Commentary on Verses

1. It is a call from Allah Ta’ala to the soul who is on the level of faith and certainty, where he is safe and satisfied from the anxiety of doubt in this world and safe and satisfied from fear and sorrow in the Hereafter. He who understood the secret of worship and gained knowledge of self, then he gained knowledge of Lord. Then the self was satisfied. He who understood the secret of creation, then longed for the pleasure of the Creator, was satisfied with the pleasure of the Lord: Except with the remembrance of Allah (SWT), the heart is reassured (13 Ar-Raad: 28) “And remember! Remembrance of God gives satisfaction to hearts.”

2. Here is the order to turn to the Lord. It means giving up the life of the world and turning to the presence of Allah and coming to the feast of Allah. There are two types of regression: reflexive regression and optional regression. Under the Reflexive Reflux (21 Prophets: 35) Every person has to go to the presence of Allah (SWT). Refusal is the death of voluntary martyrs who voluntarily surrender their lives to the dead. This order extends from the time of death until entering Paradise. Because Illa Rabbik means Ila Rahmat Rabak and in every stage the Divine Mercy will be included in it.

3. Raziyyah: He was satisfied with every decision of Allah in the world. His pleasure was subject to the pleasure of Allah Ta’ala. And al-Mout is willing to go to Allah. After death, he is satisfied with the blessings he receives from Allah Ta’ala.

4. May Allah be pleased with it. Attaining the pleasure of Allah will be his main capital. So he said: And Ridgwan is from Allah the Great. (9 Touba: 72) The pleasure of Allah is such a blessing that is beyond description and description.

5. Fadakhuli fi-i-Ibadi: Be among those who have fulfilled the right of servitude and have attained the elevation of servitude. From the context of the verse, it is understood that here the “Ibadi” refers to the righteous ones.

6. And by saying, “My paradise”, he made clear the glory of this paradise, which is commanded to enter.

It is narrated that a person asked Hazrat Imam Jafar Sadiq (peace be upon him): Does a believer dislike constipation?

He said: By God! no. When Malik Alamut comes to seize the soul, the believer becomes worried. The king of death will say to him: O saintly God! Don’t panic. By the One who sent Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, I am more benevolent and compassionate to you than a merciful father. Open your eyes and see. Therefore, the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) will see Imams (AS) from Fatima (SA), Hassan (AS) and Hussain (AS) and their descendants. It will be said to him: These pure beings will be your companions.

When he opens his eyes and sees them, at that time the preacher will call his soul: Yayayattuha Al-nafs Al-mutamainna O’ Muhammad and those who find satisfaction in Ali, Arjjii ila rabbik raaziyyah being pleased with the Wilayat and Mayyyah being favored by the reward, Fadkhuli fi. Y Join my servants Muhammad and Ahlul-Bayt (AS) and enter Paradise, so at that time, there will be no more favorite thing for him than the seizure of the soul.

It is narrated from Hazrat Imam Jafar Sadiq (peace be upon him) that Hazrat Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) is meant by this verse. (Bahar Al-Anwar 24:350)

It should be noted that these kinds of traditions mean the determination of the clearest examples of this verse. So Seyyed Al-Shahada Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) is the clearest example of this verse. (الکوثر فی تفسیر القران جلد 10 صفحہ 165)

It is narrated from Hazrat Ali (AS) that he recited the verse and said: The ear of the Messenger of Allah, may God bless him and grant him peace, is behind Abraham, and we of the Ahlul-Bayt are behind Abraham (AS), and behind Muhammad (PBUH). (Tawil Al-Ayat p. 540)

Rasulullah Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam is the progeny of Abraham and we are the progeny of Ahlul-Bayt Ibrahim (AS) and the progeny of Muhammad.

4. It is narrated from Hazrat Imam Muhammad Baqir (AS) that Aqibah is about the descendants of Hazrat Imam Hussain. (Bihar Al-Anwar 24:179. Kamal Al-Din 2:415)

It is narrated from Hazrat Imam Jafar Sadiq (peace be upon him) that: “Wa ja’alaha kalimah baqiyyah fi ‘aqeebah” refers to Imamate which is placed in the descendants of Hussain (AS) until the Day of Judgment. (Majma Al Bayan)

6. It is narrated from Imam Zaynul-Abidin (peace be upon him): And it was sent down and the word remained behind. (Bihar Al-Anwar 51: 134). He said: This Verse was revealed about us.

