UNSC Report: Al-Qaeda managed to infiltrate government agencies of Taliban

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations Security Council recently disclosed that, Al-Qaeda, has managed to infiltrate government agencies of the Taliban.
Despite the Taliban’s pledge to disassociate from such entities, Al-Qaeda reportedly continues to operate covertly within Afghanistan.
The relationship between these two groups is characterized as intimate and mutually beneficial, with Al-Qaeda lending clandestine support to reinforce the Taliban’s narrative that Afghan soil is not used for terrorist purposes.

According to the report, Afghanistan serves as a significant ideological and logistical hub for Al-Qaeda. In this role, the country is utilized to mobilize and recruit new fighters while simultaneously enhancing the terrorist group’s foreign capabilities.

Source: bnn.network

www.shafaqna.com

