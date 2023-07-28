English
Afghanistan: Kabul faces telecommunication blackout on Ashura

SHAFAQNA-Telecommunication services in  Kabul have been disrupted today, Ashura, Kabul residents say, but Taliban officials have yet to comment.

According to local media reports, mobile phone networks and internet services have been cut off in most parts of the city since early morning. Some residents have also reported hearing loud explosions and gunfire in some areas. The reason for the disruption and the security situation are unclear at the moment.

Many Kabul residents have expressed their frustration and anger over the lack of communication and information. They say they are unable to contact their relatives and friends, especially those who are participating in Ashura processions and rituals. They also fear that the disruption may be a sign of an impending attack or violence.

