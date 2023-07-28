English
Kashmir: Shia mourners allowed Muharram procession after 33 years

Shia mourners in Kashmir

SHAFAQNA-The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday lifted a 33-year-old ban that prohibited Shia Muslims from taking out processions during the month of mourning, known as Muharram.

This ban was initially imposed in 1989 when a popular rebellion against New Delhi’s rule began.

Dressed in customary black, the mourners beat their chests and chanted elegies as they walked through the heart of the region’s main city of Srinagar on Thursday morning amid a heavy security arrangement.

In its order on Wednesday evening allowing the Muharram procession, the Indian authorities asked the participants to not “indulge in any anti-national or anti-establishment speeches or sloganeering or propaganda”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

